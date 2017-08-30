The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of seven new permanent secretaries. This is contained in a statement by Bullah Bi-Allah, on behalf of the Director, Information. They are Clerk of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir and Mr Giwa Ahonkahi, Deputy Clerk of the House (legislative). Others are Mrs Muhammed Aishatu, Deputy Clerk of the House (administrative) and Mr Ojo Amos, Secretary Procurement, Estate and Works Department. Dibai Adamu, Secretary Research and Information; Mahmud Abubakar, Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development Directorate and Mrs Patience Iku, Deputy Clerk, Senate (administration). Bi-Allah said the appointment was “sequel to the issuance of appointment letters to the appointees by the clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori”.