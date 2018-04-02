Submit Post Advertise

Politics National Assembly moves to reject President Buhari’s N4.2 trillion bonds – TODAY.NG

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Apr 2, 2018 at 11:22 AM. Views count: 113

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    Strong indications have emerged that fresh crisis may loom between the legislature and the executive as senators are poised to reject the request of President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of a N4.2 trillion bond.

    It was gathered that the senators had taken this decision before they embarked on Easter break, just as both members of the upper and lower chamber were said to be unhappy that the executive failed to render account of the over N9.2 trillion loans or bonds approved by the National Assembly since 2016

    buhari budget.JPG


    Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2H1ZVXK
    --
    Get More Nigeria Political News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Apr 2, 2018 at 1:31 PM
    siteadmin, Apr 2, 2018 at 11:22 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - National Assembly moves
    1. Samguine
      Politics

      Governors Back National Assembly On Electoral Amendment Bill - Thisdaylive

      Samguine, Mar 27, 2018 at 12:52 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      760
      Samguine
      Mar 27, 2018 at 12:52 PM
    2. Samguine
      Politics

      Senate Begins Fresh Process Of Electoral Act Amendment - Channels TV

      Samguine, Mar 27, 2018 at 12:18 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      447
      Samguine
      Mar 27, 2018 at 12:18 PM
    3. Samguine
      Politics

      Order of Elections: Bribe Claims Rock National Assembly - The Nation

      Samguine, Mar 26, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      707
      Samguine
      Mar 26, 2018
    4. Samguine
      Politics

      NASS members ‘harassing’ us for bribes to pass budgets — heads, federal agencies - Premium Times

      Samguine, Mar 23, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      811
      Samguine
      Mar 23, 2018
    5. Oluogunjobi
      Politics

      Buhari's Health: National Assembly Moves To Invoke Constitution Against Him

      Oluogunjobi, May 8, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      27
      Views:
      9,413
      ozor benardin
      May 18, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      I Am Moving Ahead to Bigger Responsibilities Soon – Dino Melaye

      RemmyAlex, Sep 14, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,019
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 14, 2016
    7. Jules
      Politics

      [PHOTOS] Lawmakers,Aides Move Out of National Assembly Offices

      Jules, May 20, 2015, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,291
      Jules
      May 20, 2015

    Trending Posts

    BBNaija: Teddy A Cries As Bambam Leaves House - Daily Post Nigeria
    BBNaija: Teddy A Cries As Bambam Leaves House - Daily Post Nigeria
    Samguine Apr 1, 2018 at 5:43 PM 0 comments
    BBNaija: ''Even After Having Sex In The Toilet, She Got Evicted'' - Reno Omokri On Bambam's Eviction
    BBNaija: ''Even After Having Sex In The Toilet, She Got Evicted'' - Reno Omokri On Bambam's Eviction
    Samguine Apr 1, 2018 at 5:38 PM 0 comments
    [Video] Nigeria News Today: Saraki Joins 2019 Presidential Race, Considers Ekweremadu As VP (1/4/18)
    [Video] Nigeria News Today: Saraki Joins 2019 Presidential Race, Considers Ekweremadu As VP (1/4/18)
    Samguine Apr 1, 2018 at 6:26 PM 0 comments
    "Anyone Complaining Of Hunger Should Go And Work" - Garba Shehu Tells Nigerians - Ben TV
    "Anyone Complaining Of Hunger Should Go And Work" - Garba Shehu Tells Nigerians - Ben TV
    Samguine Apr 2, 2018 at 9:23 AM 0 comments
    Federal Government Releases 24 More Names Of Alleged Looters - Premium Times
    Federal Government Releases 24 More Names Of Alleged Looters - Premium Times
    Samguine Apr 1, 2018 at 10:38 PM 0 comments

    Comments