Submit Post Advertise

Politics National Secretariat, NEC Meeting to Hold - APC

Discussion in 'Political News' started by sandchi, Oct 21, 2017 at 12:11 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. sandchi

    sandchi Member Curators

    apc.jpg

    The National Caucus and the National Working Committee meetings of the All Progressive Congress (APC), will be held at the Presidential Villa and the APC National Secretariat respectively, both venues in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

    This statement was made by the public secretary to the political party, Edegbe Odewingie who confirmed that the date of the National Caucus would be on the 30th of October, while the National Working Committee meeting would hold on the 31st of October, 2017.

    Despite coming as the top political party in the 2015 Presidential Elections, the party has yet to either constitute its Board of Trustees or organise any major meetings since the 2015 victory.


    Courtesy: Premium Times
     
    sandchi, Oct 21, 2017 at 12:11 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - National Secretariat Meeting
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Ali Modu Sheriff Moves Out Of PDP National Secretariat

      RemmyAlex, Jul 14, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,391
      RemmyAlex
      Jul 14, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Ali Modu Sheriff Officially Resumes As PDP Chairman

      RemmyAlex, Mar 1, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      914
      RemmyAlex
      Mar 2, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Ali Modu Sheriff's Thugs Take Over PDP National Secretariat [See PHOTOS]

      RemmyAlex, Jun 17, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      1,195
      curator
      Jun 17, 2016
    4. kemi
      Politics

      PDP Crisis: Protesters Storm National Secretariat [Photos]

      kemi, Jun 15, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      342
      kemi
      Jun 15, 2016
    5. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      PDP Crisis Worsens As Police Seal National Secretariat Again

      RemmyAlex, Jun 13, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      780
      RemmyAlex
      Jun 13, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Ali Modu Sheriff Storms PDP National Secretariat To Take Over Power [PHOTOS]

      RemmyAlex, Jun 13, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,013
      RemmyAlex
      Jun 13, 2016
    7. Oluogunjobi
      Politics

      'We Told Police Re-Open National Secretariat' - PDP BoT Secretary

      Oluogunjobi, Jun 1, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      449
      Oluogunjobi
      Jun 1, 2016

    Comments