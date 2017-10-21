The National Caucus and the National Working Committee meetings of the All Progressive Congress (APC), will be held at the Presidential Villa and the APC National Secretariat respectively, both venues in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. This statement was made by the public secretary to the political party, Edegbe Odewingie who confirmed that the date of the National Caucus would be on the 30th of October, while the National Working Committee meeting would hold on the 31st of October, 2017. Despite coming as the top political party in the 2015 Presidential Elections, the party has yet to either constitute its Board of Trustees or organise any major meetings since the 2015 victory. Courtesy: Premium Times