An official of the Western Naval Command, Apapa, Lagos, Omojoye Ayodele, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly killing his wife, Mary Egbailo. Punch gathered that Ayodele on Tuesday allegedly beat up the victim till she gave up the ghost at their house on Eze Anthony Street, in the Igando, Alimosho area of the state. Our correspondent gathered that the 30-year-old suspect had gone to bring back the wife from the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in the area, where she was said to have been since Sunday. Shortly after they entered their room-and-parlour apartment, an argument reportedly ensued between them, which led to a fight. The Ebute Irele, Ondo State indigene, allegedly beat his 29-year-old wife till she became weak and died. She was said to have been rushed to El Dunamis Hospital, a private medical centre in the area, where she was confirmed dead. The landlady, who spoke with Punch correspondent on the condition of anonymity, alleged that Ayodele had been assaulting his wife since 2016. She explained: “Around 10am on Tuesday, both of them entered into the house. I guess he had just gone to pick her from church. “It was not up to three minutes that I started hearing noise. I went to their apartment and asked the man what the problem was, but he pushed me away and kept hitting her. He dragged her on the floor, among other things.” She explained that the victim entered the house again and was beaten up until she became weak. “She could not walk, so I decided to take her to a hospital. But nobody was willing to help me. If we had a vehicle on time, we would have probably saved her life. We were in front of my shop for about one hour, without any help. “She was still talking to me before she passed out. The last request she made was that she needed palm oil,” she said. She said she decided to report the case to the police to prevent the suspect from escaping justice. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said the corpse had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy as the case is under investigation.