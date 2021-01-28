Business NBS: Nigeria generated N1.53trn from VAT in 2020 – New Telegraph


NBS: Nigeria generated N1.53trn from VAT in 2020 - New Telegraph

Revenue earned from Value Added Tax (VAT) grossed to N1.53 trillion in 2020 despite wrecks inflicted on various sectors of Nigeria's economy by COVID-19 pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has confirmed. The latest VAT figure was higher to N1.18 trillion generated by the different...
