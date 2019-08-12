Its Director-General, Mr Olusegun Runsewe, made this assertion while reacting to the controversial music video in which Techno paraded nude dancers.
The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) says it will sanction a Nigerian Musician, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known as “Tekno”, and use him as …
