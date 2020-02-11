Metro NCDC announces 11 fresh Coronavirus cases, total now 373 – P.M. News

siteadmin Metro One new death, Nineteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos 2 in FCT 1 in Kano 1 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Edo - NCDC Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 13 in Lagos 2 in Edo 2 in Kano 2 in Ogun 1 in Ondo - NCDC Metro News 0
Chinedu Iroka Metro WHO, NCDC warn against easing COVID-19 lockdowns – The Guardian Nigeria News Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 2 in Lagos 2 in Kwara 1 in Katsina - NCDC Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro COVID-19: Sons of late Daura doctor accuse NCDC of ‘manipulating his result’ – Olisa.tv Nigeria News Metro News 0
