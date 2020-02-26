Metro NCDC is preparing to increase testing capacity to 4000 per day says DG – Plus TV Africa

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Chinedu Iroka Metro COVID-19: NCDC Accredits Two Testing Labs In Ogun And Lagos – Nairaland Metro News 0
Chinedu Iroka Metro Coronavirus: NCDC reveals why no COVID-19 case has been reported in four States – Daily Post Nigeria Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro 64 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 34-Lagos 15-FCT 11-Borno 2-Taraba 2-Gombe - NCDC Metro News 0
ese Metro Details of Buhari’s meeting with Health Minister, NCDC DG on Kano deaths, lockdown - Daily Post Metro News 0
ese Metro Coronavirus: Nigeria desperately looking for test kits, says NCDC - Punch Newspaper Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro COVID-19: NCDC Accredits Two Testing Labs In Ogun And Lagos – Nairaland
Metro Coronavirus: NCDC reveals why no COVID-19 case has been reported in four States – Daily Post Nigeria
Metro 64 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 34-Lagos 15-FCT 11-Borno 2-Taraba 2-Gombe - NCDC
Metro Details of Buhari’s meeting with Health Minister, NCDC DG on Kano deaths, lockdown - Daily Post
Metro Coronavirus: Nigeria desperately looking for test kits, says NCDC - Punch Newspaper

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top