The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has destroyed 3,900 hectares of cannabis sativa in Ondo state as evidence of its opposition to the legalisation of the plant. Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo governor, had said that the state could diversify its economy by tapping into the marijuana market.