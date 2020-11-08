Metro NECO candidates express frustrations, may shun exam after passing WASSCE – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

New Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

NECO candidates express frustrations, may shun exam after passing WASSCE - New Telegraph

Due to frustrations occasioned by the continuous postponement and delay in the recommencement of the 2020 National Examination Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), many candidates may not be returning to the halls to continue with the examination, especially now that West...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Metro NECO Exam Postponed Over #EndSARS Protests – The Trent News
Replies
0
Views
160
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro FG, WAEC agree to WASSCE date – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
447
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Nigeria may resume int’l flights before October – Sirika – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
294
Chinedu Iroka
C
J
Video FG: COVID-19 infections to spike up in next two weeks|Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
160
jade
J
K
Politics Nigeria @ 60: Education still at lowest ebb – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
297
Kenneth Chimaobi
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top