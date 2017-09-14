The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the June/July 2017 Senior Secondary Schools Examination results. According to NECO Registrar, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, said the comparative analysis of candidates’ performance in the examination for 2016 (69.74%) and 2017 (70.85%) shows that there is a 1.11 percent improvement in the general performance of candidates. According to him, out of the 1,055,988 candidates who registered for the examinations in Nigeria and other countries only 1,051,472 sat and only 745,053 (70.85 percent) got 5 credits and above including Mathematics and English Language. “We have 50,586 (4.81 percent) candidates involved in examination malpractice and this represents 0.52% increment compared with 2016 that had 43,905 cases (4.29%). “A total of 276 schools were involved in mass cheating in 34 states and 6 schools have been de-recognised with 23 supervisors blacklisted for aiding malpractice.”