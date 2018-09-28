Some commercial banks in Abuja have joined in the ongoing warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.
Recalls that the organised labour had said that the declaration of the warning strike became inevitable after talks with the Federal Government over a new minimum wage ended in …
