Business New Telegraph Award, credit for sustainable developmental goals –Access Bank

For its commitment to ensuring sustainability in financial management and rewarding business developmental goals, Access Bank Plc. has been recognised and consequently nominated for the ‘Sustainability Award of the Year 2018’ in the forthcoming New Telegraph Awards.

The award ceremonies come up on November 17, 2018 at Balmoral Hall, …



