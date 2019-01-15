A newborn baby abandoned inside a bowl, was, this morning, rescued in #Uromi, Edo State.
According to an eyewitness identified as Angelita Obehi, the girl was dumped near the Catholic Diocese of Uromi....
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2Hdmg8D
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to an eyewitness identified as Angelita Obehi, the girl was dumped near the Catholic Diocese of Uromi....
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2Hdmg8D
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]