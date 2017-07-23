Submit Post Advertise

    Barcelona forward Neymar has agreed personal terms on a contract with Paris Saint Germain. This means the club can now push forward in triggering his €222 million buyout clause.

    ESPN reports that the footballer and his father have been in discussions with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique and have agreed to a bumper contract of at least four years

    The 25-year-old will be earning about €30m a year after taxes and will also be handed a major signing on fee in excess of his net annual sum in France. Profits from a number of Oryx Qatar Sports investments and other commercial ventures in Paris are also included
     

