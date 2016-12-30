Though his exit from Barcelona is not any time soon, Barcelona forward, Neymar has revealed the next club he hopes to be playing once he quits his present Catalan outfit. Traditionally, many South Americans decide to return to their home country after spending the majority of their career playing for the best clubs in Europe - and Neymar wants to do the same. “If I could I would like to play for Flamengo, it would be a great honour for me to play at the Maracana,” he said after the Game of Stars charity match to honour Chapecoense. To see Neymar star for Santos, it will sure take some time as he only recently signed a new five-year contract at the club in October, which will expire in 2021.