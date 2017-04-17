Vanguard is claiming that the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, has commenced moves to officially claim the chunk of cash found in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos state.Vanguard did not say what exactly has been done but it's believed that the NIA is having talks with the EFCC and other authorities.A source reportedly explained why the money was kept in a building in a residential area.“Such monies are kept in safe houses in residential areas so as not to arouse suspicion. It is the practice everywhere in the world.”The source said NIA operatives avoided a shoot-out with EFCC operatives to avert embarrassing the government.It also confirmed that the Director-General of NIA had a conversation that lasted about one hour with acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu ,prior to the invasion of the house but was ignored.