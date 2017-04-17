Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Quiz: ₦10,000 Cash To Be Won Weekly - Join Now!
    Dismiss Notice
  2. NB Weekly 11- Broken Halo: The Fall Of Nigerian PastorsGet Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice
Competition NB Weekly Magazine

Metro NIA Moves to Officially Claim Cash Found in Ikoyi Apartment

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Apr 17, 2017 at 9:16 AM. Views count: 112

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Vanguard is claiming that the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, has commenced moves to officially claim the chunk of cash found in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

    Vanguard did not say what exactly has been done but it's believed that the NIA is having talks with the EFCC and other authorities.

    A source reportedly explained why the money was kept in a building in a residential area.

    “Such monies are kept in safe houses in residential areas so as not to arouse suspicion. It is the practice everywhere in the world.”

    The source said NIA operatives avoided a shoot-out with EFCC operatives to avert embarrassing the government.It also confirmed that the Director-General of NIA had a conversation that lasted about one hour with acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu ,prior to the invasion of the house but was ignored.


    Read full report
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Apr 17, 2017 at 9:16 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. aibinuomooluk

    aibinuomooluk Member

    A shame of a country! God will help us.
     
    aibinuomooluk, Apr 17, 2017 at 9:19 AM
    #2
  3. Babatunde idowu

    Babatunde idowu Member

    Hmmm...what a country
     
    Babatunde idowu, Apr 17, 2017 at 9:25 AM
    #3