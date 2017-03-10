The Niger republic has commenced the trial of about 1,000 Boko Haram members it captured in secret. According to Chief prosecutor Chaibou Samna, the trials, on charges of terrorist links, started on the second of March. He said those facing trial are from several neighboring countries like Mali and Nigeria, the origin of the insurgency. He said the trials will last for several months and most of the offences attract “not more than 10 years in prison”. “There have already been convictions and a large number of people freed for lack of evidence,” he added.