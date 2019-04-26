The Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, Thursday said Nigeria as a country will divide the very day the South-South region decided to join struggle for the actualisation of Biafra Republic.
"Nigeria will divide the very day the South-South agrees to join Biafra," Governor Okowa declared at …
