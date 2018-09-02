(Reuters) – MTN Group’s plan to list its Nigerian unit in an initial public offering this year is under threat after the central bank ordered the South African telecoms giant to hand over $8.1 billion allegedly sent abroad illegally, sources said.
Nigeria’s central bank alleged that …
Read more via U.S. – https://ift.tt/2PWYk9B
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Nigeria’s central bank alleged that …
Read more via U.S. – https://ift.tt/2PWYk9B
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]