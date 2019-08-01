Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Nigeria’s debt hits N25.7trn - The Cable

Nigeria's Debt Management Office on Tuesday October 15, announced that the country's public debt now stands at N25.7trn.

It was further learnt the public debt increased by N3.32trn in one year as at the end of June 2019. The nation’s public debt which stood at N22.38trn as of June 2018, increased to N24.39trn in December 2018 and N24.95trn in March 2019

