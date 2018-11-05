Nigeria’s Number One Goalkeeper Concedes 4 Goals In 12 Minutes Nigerian shot stopper Francis Uzoho suffered a humiliating defeat with his club Elche in the Spanish second division on Sunday, November 4, as they were battered and bruised 5-1 by Cadiz.
