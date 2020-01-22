Business Nigeria’s Paga acquires Apposit, confirms Mexico and Ethiopia expansion – TechCrunch

Nigerian digital payments startup Paga has acquired Apposit, a software development company based in Ethiopia, for an undisclosed amount.

That’s just part of Paga’s news. The Lagos based startup will also launch its payment products in Mexico this year and in Ethiopia imminently, CEO Tayo Oviosu told TechCrunch....

