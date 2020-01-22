Nigerian digital payments startup Paga has acquired Apposit, a software development company based in Ethiopia, for an undisclosed amount.
That’s just part of Paga’s news. The Lagos based startup will also launch its payment products in Mexico this year and in Ethiopia imminently, CEO Tayo Oviosu told TechCrunch....
Read more via TechCrunch – https://ift.tt/2twi3XD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
That’s just part of Paga’s news. The Lagos based startup will also launch its payment products in Mexico this year and in Ethiopia imminently, CEO Tayo Oviosu told TechCrunch....
Read more via TechCrunch – https://ift.tt/2twi3XD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[106]