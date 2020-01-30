Business Nigeria’s total debt rises to N26.14 trillion – Nairametrics

#1
Nigeria’s total debt stock rose to N26.14 trillion as of the end of September 2019. This is disclosed in the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report stated  that the nation’s total debt rose from N25.70 trillion in March 2019 to N26.14 trillion by the …

zainab.JPG

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/36BO8e3

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top