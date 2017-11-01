Submit Post Advertise

Politics Nigeria: 3 PDP Lawmakers Set To Decamp

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 1, 2017 at 4:03 PM.

    The opposition of Peoples Democratic Party in the National Assembly is set to reduce further as three of its members in the House of Representatives set to move to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

    The lawmakers are Johnson Agbonayinma from Edo State, who was a strong supporter of the erstwhile PDP chairman, Ali Modu-Sheriff, Nnanna Igbokwe from Imo State, and Ben Nwankwo from Anambra State, who got to the House through the judgement of the Supreme Court.

    While Messrs. Agbonayinma and Igbokwe are defecting to the APC, Mr. Nwankwo has already publicly declared for APGA, Anambra’s ruling party.

    One of them, Nwankwo confirmed to Premium Times that he had decamped to APGA but was yet to declare formally on the floor of the House.

    “I have decamped to APGA in Anambra and we are working for (Governor) Willie Obiano’s reelection,” he said.

    “I’m yet to inform the House officially of my decision” he said.
     
