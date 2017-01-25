Nigeria's Power Minister, Babatunde Fashola has explained why power supply in the country has been below par of recent. The first reason, according to him, is lack of funds. Fashola says it is one of the major reasons as gas suppliers have not been fully paid. “We heard there was liquidity problems, gas suppliers haven’t been fully paid you have back and forth between DisCos and GenCos so those are the issues," he explained. Furthermore, he says once power generation goes below 3,000 MW, it becomes unstable and so once it falls below a certain threshold then there are trip -offs to protect the entire system. Fire incidents. Fashola revealed that a fire in Afam and that affected the control room and these are normal engineering accidents that can happen, the mechanical parts can break down. He said they also had another fire in Kainji and have tried to repair them over the last weekend while negotiations with the gas companies are ongoing.