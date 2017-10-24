President of the United Labour Congress, (ULC), Joe Ajaero believes the concession of the nation's major airports will lead to massive loss of jobs. He spoke during a protest by aviation workers against the concession at the Murtala Muhammadu Airport in Lagos. “I came to solidarise with all of you on this challenge again. This is another challenge on the working people of Nigeria. A challenge of concessioning, the challenge of privatization, the challenge of management buy-back or POP, ROT or whatever name as may be proposed by the world Bank and International Monetary Fund (MF). If you have 500 workers now; after concession, only 50 people will remain here. Even those 50 people will be casual appointments”. They told us lies when they wanted to privatize NEPA; the same with NRC and also the power sector. Those pushing for concession are government people; they will use stolen money to buy up the corporations”. Narrating further, Ajaero said “Private sector is not Father Christmas. He is coming to make profit. Nitel was making money before privatization but government destroyed Nitel to bring up MTN and others that are swindling us now. They are telling us Nitel is not making profit. Don’t be deceived with the name they call concession because the aim is the same thing, which is to make the rich richer and the poor poorer”. On previous concession arrangements, he noted that almost all of them have failed, giving instances of Aladja Steel Company and power sector amongst others. “Aladja Steel Company concession has never worked anywhere, including the power sector which we fought against for 10 years. The buyers are always the sellers. If you find out the buyers are not the sellers, call me bastard.”