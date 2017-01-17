The Nigerian Air Force has issued a statement on the bombing of an IDP camp in Borno by a military jet.

THE RANN ACCIDENTAL AIR STRIKE



The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is saddened by today’s accidental air strike by its fighter jet at Rann in Kala Balge area of Borno State in which some innocent lives were lost.



While available information is sketchy, the Theatre Commander OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE is taking appropriate steps to avail us with details of the incident. The loss occasioned by this unfortunate incident is deeply regretted.



The NAF commiserates with those affected and their families and would update the public as soon as detailed facts emerge from the investigation

