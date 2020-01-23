The Nigerian Government on Thursday urged the United States of America to consider the long standing relationship between the two countries and reverse its visa restrictions on the country.
Ministry of Interior Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the call on Thursday, when the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/39NdS94
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Ministry of Interior Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the call on Thursday, when the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/39NdS94
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[86]