JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Nigeria considers new 5% tax for online purchases – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) may, from next year, ask banks to charge customers five per cent Value Added Tax for online purchases when using bank cards, its Chairman, Tunde Fowler, has said.

Mr Fowler, who gave the hint in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES …

firs.JPG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LSiAuj

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top