Business VAT Collection Rises To N1.1trn In 2 Years – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Nigeria’s value added tax (VAT) collection grew by 34 per cent between 2016 and 2018 from N828 billion to N1.108 trillion, according to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

In a presentation by coordinating director, Domestic Taxes Group, FIRS, Mr Abiodun Aina, at the Chartered Institute …

firs.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2XmNwWB

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top