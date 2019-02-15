Featured Thread #1
President Muhammadu Buhari has bragged that nobody will unseat him, as Nigerians prepare to go to the polls this Saturday. In an interview with CNN, Buhari, who will be contesting under the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed his confidence at returning for a second term. Buhari, who …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2IfHQKb
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2IfHQKb
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[188]