Video I'm disgusted with CNN and BBC's coverage of #EndSARS protest - Buhari |Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • I'm disgusted with CNN and BBC's coverage of #EndSARS protest - Buhari - Linda Ikejis Blog
  • Ngige: FG didn’t promise to pay ASUU before they call off strike - The Cable
  • BREAKING: National assembly has no power to summon Muhammadu Buhari, says Malami | TheCable
  • ASUU: FG reveals when union agreed to call off strike - Daily Post
  • It is amazing ASUU stayed out of classrooms for so long- President Buhari - Linda Ikejis Blog
  • “Buhari Loves Me And I Love Him Too” – Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi – Naijaloaded

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - I'm disgusted with CNN and BBC's coverage of #EndSARS protest - Buhari - Linda Ikejis Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/12/im-disgusted-with-cnn-and-bbcs-coverage-of-endsars-protest-buhari.html
Metro - Ngige: FG didn’t promise to pay ASUU before they call off strike - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/ngige-fg-didnt-promise-to-pay-asuu-before-they-call-off-strike
Politics - BREAKING: National assembly has no power to summon Muhammadu Buhari, says Malami | TheCable

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-national-assembly-has-no-power-to-summon-buhari-says-malami
Politics - ASUU: FG reveals when union agreed to call off strike - Daily Post

https://dailypost.ng/2020/12/09/asuu-fg-reveals-when-union-agreed-to-call-off-strike/
Politics - It is amazing ASUU stayed out of classrooms for so long- President Buhari - Linda Ikejis Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/12/it-is-amazing-asuu-stayed-out-of-classrooms-for-so-long-president-buhari.html
Politics - “Buhari Loves Me And I Love Him Too” – Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi – Naijaloaded

https://www.naijaloaded.com.ng/news/buhari-loves-me-and-i-love-him-too-ebonyi-state-governor-david-umahi
