- I'm disgusted with CNN and BBC's coverage of #EndSARS protest - Buhari - Linda Ikejis Blog
- Ngige: FG didn’t promise to pay ASUU before they call off strike - The Cable
- BREAKING: National assembly has no power to summon Muhammadu Buhari, says Malami | TheCable
- ASUU: FG reveals when union agreed to call off strike - Daily Post
- It is amazing ASUU stayed out of classrooms for so long- President Buhari - Linda Ikejis Blog
- “Buhari Loves Me And I Love Him Too” – Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi – Naijaloaded
