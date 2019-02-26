Metro Nigeria decides: Why we sacked returning Officer in Plateau – INEC – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Mr Salihu Adamu Musa, INEC Electoral Officer in Bokkos Local Government of Plateau State on Monday apologised over the “shameful” behaviour of the Returning Officer deployed to the area.

Musa was responding to a question raised by APC Collation Officer in Pankshin, Mr Emmanuel Bok, who sought …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2H1vKBX

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top