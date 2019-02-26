Mr Salihu Adamu Musa, INEC Electoral Officer in Bokkos Local Government of Plateau State on Monday apologised over the “shameful” behaviour of the Returning Officer deployed to the area.
Musa was responding to a question raised by APC Collation Officer in Pankshin, Mr Emmanuel Bok, who sought …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2H1vKBX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Musa was responding to a question raised by APC Collation Officer in Pankshin, Mr Emmanuel Bok, who sought …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2H1vKBX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]