The Nigerian government has donated $1million cash and 315 tonnes of relief materials to Sierra Leone. The donation is to help alleviate the suffering of people affected by flood and mudslide in the country. On Tuesday, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made the presentation to his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Samura Koroma, in Freetown. Speaking during the donation he said, ''We have come on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari who heard the sad tragedy that befell your country and your people.'' ''Myself, the Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja; and representative of the Minister of Health, Zainab Sheriff, have come to really express our profound sorrow and condolences for the large loss of lives, damage to properties and suffering of a large number of people in your country.''