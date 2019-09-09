JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Nigeria Has A New International Airport In Asaba – Simple Flying

#1
Asaba, the capital city of Delta State in Nigeria, is ready to receive international flights again after the Nigerian Government gave it the tick of approval.

According to a report in CH-Aviation, the Government has fast-tracked this approval. Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s Aviation Minister is reported as …

flight.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/34Bk9Dh

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[107]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top