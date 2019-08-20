Pastor Ituah Ighodalo is the Senior Pastor, Trinity House, and Managing Partner, SIAO, an independent Nigerian professional services firm.
In this interview with Vanguard, Pastor Ituah as he is fondly called speaks on the state of the nation, ruga, insecurity and way forward....
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2z70pZs
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In this interview with Vanguard, Pastor Ituah as he is fondly called speaks on the state of the nation, ruga, insecurity and way forward....
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2z70pZs
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]