Nigerian lawmaker Nse Ekpenyong has been remanded in Uyo prisons for allegedly forging his educational certificate.



On Thursday, he was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on a nine-count charge for allegedly forging a national ordinary diploma certificate of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Abia State.

He was granted a bail of N10m but couldn't fulfil it. As a result, he was remanded in prison.



EFCC lawyer, Ahmedu Arogha confirmed this. He said the lawmaker was not able to meet up with the bail conditions and was sent to the Uyo Prisons by the time he (Mr. Arogha) left the court premises at about 1.30pm.