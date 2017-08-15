The Nigerian army has released a code for citizens to call to lodge complaints against soldiers for maltreating civilians. According to the Director, Civil Military Affairs, Solomon Kumapayi, the army would respond promptly to complaints of human rights abuses by civilians against any of its personnel nationwide. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has directed us to go round army formations to sensitize our troops on human rights activities, and their conduct whether on operations or out of operation.’’ “The COAS has set-up human rights desk at the army headquarters. So, he directed same to be set-up at formation levels at the divisional headquarters. “It is also to be set-up outside divisional headquarters to allow easy access for civilian populace to reach us,” he explained. He said a Call Centre with sort code 183, had been set up to reach out to the human rights desks on any network. “Someone is there to receive your complaints and immediate action will be taken, and the Army Chief is being briefed daily on all calls that come in," he added.