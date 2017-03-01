A report by Reuters is claiming that Nigerians are better off without President Muhammadu Buhari at the helm of affairs. According to the report, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is pulling all the right moves. ''In his absence, diplomats and business leaders say the presidency has acted with an energy rarely seen in the two years since Buhari, 74, was elected,'' Reuters reports. The report cited peaceful anti-government protesters in February, Nigeria's new foreign exchange policy, longer worker hours for government officials in Aso rock and reduced militants attack in the Niger Delta as some of positive things that has happened since Buhari went on medical vacation. Read full article