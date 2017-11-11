Nigeria's Maritime University, based in Okerenkoko, Delta State, has now commenced operations, according to the Minister of Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani. He announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a significant increase of the take-off grant from N2B to N5B. Already, the grant has been included in the 2018 budget presented to the National Assembly earlier this week, under the Federal Ministry of Education allocation, superseding the previous provision of N2B. The university has also invited applications to fill academic staff vacancies. The University wants to hire professors, readers, senior lecturers, lecturers, assistant lecturers and graduate assistants to teach in the faculties of Science, Maritime Transportation, Maritime Engineering & Technology, Maritime Environmental Management and General Studies.