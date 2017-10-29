The Nigerian Army has announced that it on Saturday killed three Boko Haram insurgents at Dure village in Gwoza local government area of Borno. The Director Army Public Relations, Sani Usman said this was part of efforts by the armed forces to degrade the remnants of the insurgents. He revealed that the troops engaged the terrorists in their hideouts at Jango, Nduma, Gobara, Bala Ibrahim, Fulani Rogo, Takwala villages and adjourning communities. He explained that the troops also captured one Boko Haram fighter while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, added that they recovered four rifles, charged magazines and a pair of military camouflage uniform from the terrorists.