Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: NASU, SSANU Suspend Strike for One Month

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Sep 21, 2017 at 6:59 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities on Thursday suspended their 11-day-old strike after deliberating with the federal government.

    However the staff, members of three unions, NASU, SSANU, and NAAT, said the suspension of the strike will only last for a month.

    Sam Ugwoke, the national president of the Joint Action Committee of three unions, said the strike was being suspended for a month to allow the government meet their demands.

    He enjoined government to “ensure compliance” with agreements reached with the unions.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Sep 21, 2017 at 6:59 PM
    #1



    Comments