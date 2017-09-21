The non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities on Thursday suspended their 11-day-old strike after deliberating with the federal government. However the staff, members of three unions, NASU, SSANU, and NAAT, said the suspension of the strike will only last for a month. Sam Ugwoke, the national president of the Joint Action Committee of three unions, said the strike was being suspended for a month to allow the government meet their demands. He enjoined government to “ensure compliance” with agreements reached with the unions.