The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed that the legally recognised fines for stealing Nigeria’s crude oil have remained abysmally poor, amounting to either N100 or N5,000, according to two separate laws in the country. ....
Read more via OGLinks News – Personalized Oil and Gas News – https://ift.tt/2XgTs3b
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via OGLinks News – Personalized Oil and Gas News – https://ift.tt/2XgTs3b
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]