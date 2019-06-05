Today's News Highlights Include:
Afcon2019: Eagles need our physical presence, Lawan says, leads presidential delegation to Egypt - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
‘I’m now member of Miyetti Allah’ – Dino Melaye demands Ruga settlement from Buhari – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has demanded for RUGA Cattle settlement from President Muhammadu Buhari. Melaye made his demand after announcing that he is now a member of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and deserves a share of the Ruga...
Ooni of Ife: Funke Olakunrin’s death a disgusting payback – TODAY.NG - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Arole Oodua and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has condoled with the National Leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over the killing of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, on Friday saying: “this is a disgusting payback to a man...
Breaking: FG‘ll deplore soldiers on highways to stop killings – Osinbajo – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Breaking: FG‘ll deplore soldiers on highways to stop killings – Osinbajo By Nwafor Sunday With the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere Chairman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Sunday stormed the residence of Pa Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State to...
Chinese Investors Ask FG to Create Additional Free Zones – Thisdaylive Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Chinese investors with stakes in Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ) have asked the federal government to establish replicate the OGFTZ concept in other geo-political zones nationwide..... Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2NS8bRa Get more: Nigeria Business News
