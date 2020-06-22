In Nigeria News today headlines include
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- I resigned from NDDC due to corruption- Kwankwaso - Premium Times
- Health sector nears collapse as FG neglects resident doctors’ demands – The Guardian Nigeria News
- Court orders EFCC to return Mompha’s passport, wristwatches and iPhone - Linda Ikeji's Blog
- “D’banj hasn’t dropped 1.5bn lawsuit against Seyitan – Lawyer - PM News
- 601 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Graduate In Gombe, Reintegrated To Communities | Sahara Reporters
