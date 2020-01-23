Today's News Highlights Include
Anthony Joshua Will Fight Fury This Year – Promoter Eddie Hearn Says – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Reacting to the win Tyson Fury had over Deontay Wilder to clinch the WBC heavyweight champion moments ago, a man has said Anthony Joshua will never be allowed to fight the new champion. But in his reaction, Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn … read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music...
Peter Obi declares: It is insane to have political appointees with 22-car convoy – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, is not happy with the extravagant lifestyles of political office holders. Obi says it is madness to have a political officer going about with a convoy of 22 cars just to show he is powerful – The former vice-presidential … Read more via Legit.ng...
Abacha Loot: PDP Asks National Assembly To Probe Buhari Administration – Channels Television - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to save the nation by immediately undertaking a forensic probe of the Muhammadu Buhari administration. This comes against the backdrop of reports in which the United States Department of Justice alleged that the Nigerian...
Legend! Meet The Nigerian Student Who Volunteered To Combat Coronavirus In China (Photos) – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Olatoye Babatunde, a Nigerian student in China, has reportedly volunteered to partake in ongoing efforts towards combating the coronavirus in the Asian country. Coronavirus has killed at least 2,224, infected a staggering 76,775 people, and spread to about 28 countries across the... Read more...
Boko Haram torches houses, church, police station in Adamawa community – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect in gun and pickup trucks have attacked Garkida Community, Gombi Local Council of Adamawa State, burning the town’s police station, church and houses on Friday.... Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/37Oa3ze Get More Nigeria Metro...
