Video Nigeria News Today - Investigation: N1.4trn Abacha loot returned in 18 years

Today's News Highlights Include
Court orders arrest of Dikko, ex-customs CG, for ‘absconding’ from trial - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

federal high court in Abuja has issued a warrant of arrest against Abdullahi Dikko, a former comptroller-general of the Nigeria customs service. Ijeoma Ojukwu, the judge made the order on the grounds that Dikko has consistently failed to show up for trial. At the court session on Monday...
Buhari has broken the law over extended tenure of service chiefs - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana said President Muhammadu Buhari has breached the law by not terminating the appointment of the current security Service Chiefs. Mr Falana, who appeared on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Monday, argued that the laws regulating military officers require the...
US Declares Another Nigerian Wanted for $10m Scam – THISDAYLIVE - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A 33-year-old Nigerian, Nnamdi Nwosu, has been declared wanted by two US government agencies, the Department of Justice and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for a $10million business email compromise scam, for which six other Nigerians had been jailed. Nwosu, who lives in Houston Texas...
Investigation: N1.4trn Abacha loot returned in 18 years – Daily Trust – Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Nigeria has over the past 18 years recovered $4.6 billion (1.4trn) allegedly looted from the nation’s treasury and stashed abroad by the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha. Data on the recoveries collated by Daily Trust indicates that the funds were repatriated mainly from four... Read...
US Visa ban: Atiku blames Buhari , sends strong appeal to Trump – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has appealed to President Donald Trump to reconsider the United States’ travel ban on Nigeria because of the two nations’ long standing relationship, saying he should not punish Nigerians as a result of President Muhammadu Buhari’s gross...
