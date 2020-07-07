Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad

In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Buhari, Army silent as US warns ISIS, al-Qaeda planning to penetrate Southern Nigeria – Vanguard News
  • Edo: Oshiomhole does not control police, Obaseki must explain Assembly tussle – Ize-Iyamu - Daily Post
  • Terrorists shut 9,000 schools in Nigeria, other African countries – US - Punch Newspaper
  • We will join Kanu to fight for Biafra if South-East doesn’t get Presidency in 2023 ― Nwodo - Vanguard Newspaper

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today

