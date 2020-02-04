MTN Jolly Data - Nigeria

Video Nigeria News Today - Buhari has no hand in Sanusi’s dethronement, says Garba Shehu

Today's News Highlights Include:

Mbappe Tests Negative For Coronavirus – Channels Television - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.channelstv.com/2020/03/11/mbappe-tests-negative-for-coronavirus/
Sanusi gets another appointment from El-Rufai - Daily Trust News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/just-in-sanusi-gets-another-appointment-from-el-rufai.html
We have berries, ‘ogogoro’ to produce hand sanitisers, says Fashola - The Cable News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.thecable.ng/extra-we-have-berries-ogogoro-to-produce-hand-sanitisers-says-fashola
Buhari has no hand in Sanusi’s dethronement, says Garba Shehu - The Cable News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-buhari-has-no-hand-in-sanusis-dethronement-says-garba-shehu
Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison - CNN News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/11/nyregion/harvey-weinstein-sentencing.html
